Chesterfield Twp officer saves girl's life, fired months later

Just months after a Chesterfield Township Police Officer saved a little girl's life, he was badly injured and suffered severe PTSD. Now his family wants to know why the department wasn't more supportive in his time of need.

Jeff and Michele Baker said their 28-year-old son, Josh, withered away after he lost his job form the police force.

"He wasn't eating he wasn't sleeping we would see him and he has dark circles under his eyes," Michele said.

He lost 60 pounds and it was clear he was in crisis. They later learned he was suffering from PTSD that traced back to a call from last year. A 7-year-old girl was hit by a truck in neighboring New Baltimore. Josh and another officer didn't wait for EMS. They transported the girl to the hospital themselves.

"He thought she was dying in his arms, he said I thought she was dying," Jeff said.

The little girl survived thanks to Josh and the other officers. But th call haunted him and eventually sent his mental health spiraling.

Adding to it Josh was disciplined for his decision to transport the girl and for crossing into another jurisdiction.

Eventually, in March he pleaded with his supervisor at the Chesterfield Police Department – and he admitted to using THC to help sleep. Instead of mental health help his parents say he needed, the department drug tested him and later fired him in April for the presence of THC.

Jeff said his son was trying to be brave and ask for help - only to be shunned.

"Just another slap in the face of a kid that's trying to heal from something," Jeff said. "These people respond to some of the most heinous things you can think of and see some of the most awful things I don't think human beings should see. We expect them to do it turn it off and go onto the next call."

Jeff and Michele want to shed light on the stigma saddled on first responders when it comes to mental health.

"We need to take care of them so they can take care of us," Michele said.

A spokesperson for the police department said ‘no comment’ when asked questions about Josh's termination.

