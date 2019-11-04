Chesterfield Twp police save teen who threatened suicide, stole parents car, drove into Lake St. Clair

Editor's note: this story discusses suicide and may be disturbing to some. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

A Chesterfield Twp police officer jumped into Lake St. Clair to save a teen who threated suicide, led police on a chase, and then drove off into the lake.

Chesterfield Twp Police were called around 11:30 Sunday night by parents of a 16-year-old boy. The parents said their son stole their 2018 GMC Terrain and was making threats that he was going to kill himself.

Police found the car on 23 Mile Road near Nicolette Drive and tried to stop him. But the teen drove off and led police on a high-speed chase to North Ave and 27 Mile in Lenox Township.

Chesterfield Police ended the pursuit because the teen was driving recklessly and speeding, putting other drivers at risk.

The driver then returned to Chesterfield Twp minutes later and was again chased by officers east on 21 Mile from I-94. Again, he sped off from police and eventually drove off the end of the road and into Lake St. Clair.

A Chesterfield Twp Police Officer immediately jumped into the lake to try to save the young driver. Other officers and Chesterfield Twp Fire Fighters wearing emergency water rescue gear also jumped in to help.

The 16-year-old resisted being saved as the GMC sank into the lake. He was eventually pulled from the SUV and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The GMC was removed from the lake by a towing company and the case is being investigated by Chesterfield Twp Police Detectives.

