2 children hospitalized after touching downed wire at school playground in Warren

An 8-year-old child was hospitalized with burns after coming into contact with a downed power line Tuesday morning.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a child had been taken to Children's hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said three kids in total were involved and two of them were brothers - both of which were taken to the hospital. The other brother who isn't in critical condition was taken to St. John Hospital.

The third kid was checked out but not taken to the hospital.

The officers that responded to the scene found the 8-year-old clinging to a wire, Dwyer said during a late-morning press conference and proceeded to pull him off. They then jumped into the police vehicle and drove to the hospital.

Both officers were shocked when they lifted the victim.

It's the second downed wire-related incident following severe weather that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of residents in Southeast Michigan. A 14-year-old teen died Monday night after touching a live wire in Monroe County.

Emergency medical individuals tend to victim injured by live wire.

Police at that scene said the victim and another teen thought they smelled a bonfire before touching the power line.

The Tuesday morning incident happened near McKinley Elementary School Warren. The Van Dyke Public School district said the elementary school was closed due to power outages Tuesday.

In a statement to FOX 2, the superintendent said parents were notified just before 6 a.m. about the closure.

"Sadly, there was a child near the power lines across the street from the school earlier. I don't have complete details, but emergency personnel did respond and I believe they are at the hospital now," said Piper L. Bognar.

DTE reminds people they should stay at least 20 feet away from downed wires over concerns of electrocution.