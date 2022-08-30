DTE outages in Southeast Michigan - More than 260k without power

article

The color of DTE's outage map looked more like the rainbow after Monday night's storm in Southeast Michigan than the loss of power they represent.

Some 265,710 homes were left without power Tuesday morning after severe weather that included wind gusts strong enough to create a tornado knocked down wires and disrupted electricity around the region.

As of 9:25 a.m., there were 1,890 crews in the field.

Much of the outages were reserved for south I-69 and dispersed throughout the tri-county area.

DTE said it had "mobilized" 220 storm teams to "quickly" address the outages that sparked from the storms in a tweet Monday. Repairs were to begin once it was safe to do so.

SEVERE WEATHER AFTERMATH: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, and a live wire death

As with any wide scale outages, DTE warned anyone to avoid downed wires over fears it could electrocute someone. Authorities in Monroe County confirmed one 14-year-old died after touching a live wire.

There was no estimated time of restoration, according to DTE.

The number of affected customers of Consumers Energy was less than half of DTE's total. Many of those without power were west in Jackson, Calhoun, Ingham, and Eaton County.