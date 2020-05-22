Child killed, 2 others critically hurt in crash on Detroit's east side

article

Police are investigating a crash Thursday night on the city's east side that killed a child and critically injured two adults.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Agnes and Field streets, which is near E Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Street.

We're told it appears the driver of the vehicle with the child was speeding and either disregarded a stop sign or a red light crashed into another car.

Police couldn't say yet how old the child was.

It's also unclear right now if the adults injured were both in the car with the child or were also in the victim's car. Both are said to be in critical condition.

