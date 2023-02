article

A child was fatally hit by a school bus outside Franklin Middle School in Wayne on Tuesday.

The accident happened in the area of Howe and Annapolis just before 3 p.m. according to Wayne police which said the child attended the school.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call Lt. Amore at 734-721-1414 x1527.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.