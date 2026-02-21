Child killed after vehicle runs red light in Detroit, police say

article

The Brief A child was killed in a crash after a vehicle ran a red light Friday night near Tireman Avenue and Southfield Road. The driver at fault was arrested and is cooperating with police.



A child was killed in a crash after a vehicle ran a red light Friday night in Detroit, police said.

The backstory:

The crash occurred near Tireman Avenue and Southfield Road.

What we know:

Police said a vehicle ran a red light and struck the car the child was in, fatally injuring the child.

The driver at fault was arrested and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.