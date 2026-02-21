Child killed after vehicle runs red light in Detroit, police say
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A child was killed in a crash after a vehicle ran a red light Friday night in Detroit, police said.
The backstory:
The crash occurred near Tireman Avenue and Southfield Road.
What we know:
Police said a vehicle ran a red light and struck the car the child was in, fatally injuring the child.
The driver at fault was arrested and is cooperating with police.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.