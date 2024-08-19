Expand / Collapse search

'Extremely cowardice act': Child shot in head while sleeping in Detroit home

By FOX 2 Staff and Lauren Edwards
Updated  August 19, 2024 7:22am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Child shot in head while sleeping in Detroit

A 7-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the head when someone fired numerous shots into a Detroit home on the city's east side. Police said the boy was asleep in the front room at the time.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in Detroit early Monday.

Police were called to the area of Shakesphere Street and Fairmount Drive around 5 a.m. after multiple shots were fired. When they arrived, they found an injured 7-year-old boy and took him to a hospital. The child is currently stable, though police said a bullet is still lodged in his head, and he may need surgery. 

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, the boy was sleeping in the front room of the house when someone shot into the home where 11 people, including eight children, were inside. The suspected shooters fled in an unknown vehicle.

7-year-old wounded in Detroit drive-by shooting

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head Monday morning when someone fired shots into a home on Detroit's east side. Police said the boy, one of eight children who was in the home, was asleep in the front room when multiple shots were fired from outside.

"Extremely cowardice act to shoot into a home with that many children inside," he said.

White said the shooting appeared to be the result of a conflict between one of the adults in the home and another person. Police are also investigating whether the shooting was gang-related. 

"These kids have absolutely nothing to do with adult conflict," he said.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates on this breaking news story.

Watch FOX 2 News Live