'Extremely cowardice act': Child shot in head while sleeping in Detroit home

A child was shot in the head while sleeping in Detroit early Monday.

Police were called to the area of Shakesphere Street and Fairmount Drive around 5 a.m. after multiple shots were fired. When they arrived, they found an injured 7-year-old boy and took him to a hospital. The child is currently stable, though police said a bullet is still lodged in his head, and he may need surgery.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, the boy was sleeping in the front room of the house when someone shot into the home where 11 people, including eight children, were inside. The suspected shooters fled in an unknown vehicle.

"Extremely cowardice act to shoot into a home with that many children inside," he said.

White said the shooting appeared to be the result of a conflict between one of the adults in the home and another person. Police are also investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

"These kids have absolutely nothing to do with adult conflict," he said.

