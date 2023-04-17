Chilly temps stick around until Thursday - then a dip back down

Hello gang.

The chilly pattern sticks around through Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker brings milder temperatures to Southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon and especially Thursday.

More unsettled weather returns Friday into Saturday with showers and cooler temps. The weekend ahead looks cool.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. There will be occasional evening rain and snow showers, with a low of 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high of 47.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds but not as cool with a high of 59.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a shower chance and a high of 75.

Friday: Cloudy with some rain showers, and a high of 64.

Saturday: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain showers with a high of 56.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a shower chance. Chilly, with a high of 52.

ENJOY,

Luterman



