Hello gang, blustery and colder today. For overnight, it will be cloudy, breezy with occasional light snow showers and a low near 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, cool and dry, with a high of 43.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with a high of 45.

Sunday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers, and a high of 46.

Monday: Blustery and colder with a few snow showers and a chilly high of 38

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, still cold with a high of 37.

ENJOY,

-Luterman

Advertisement