Chinese nationals investigation: MSU expert on alleged smuggled fungus

The Brief Chinese nationals are being investigated for allegedly smuggling biological materials into the U.S. A Michigan State University researcher says this is an ongoing food safety effort. Experts say proper protocols are needed for importing biological research materials safely.



As the investigation continues into Chinese nationals accused of smuggling biological material into the U.S., a researcher at Michigan State University (MSU) hopes the public doesn’t lose sight of ongoing efforts to keep our food supply safe.

What we know:

As Chinese nationals are being investigated for allegedly smuggling biological material into the U.S., former FBI agent Bill Kowalski spoke to FOX 2.

"Clearly, there are countries that would desire to hurt the U.S.," said Kowalski. "I don’t know that it would kill people immediately, but economically it would be a great destruction for us."

The backstory:

A week prior, two Chinese nationals were charged after an investigation showed one tried to smuggle a fungus into the U.S., allegedly for research at the University of Michigan.

What they're saying:

An MSU professor has studied the fungus extensively.

"This fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is naturally occurring, it is probably native to North America, so it is widely prevalent across the landscape and worldwide, actually," said Dr. Martin Chilvers with MSU. "It’s already here. It already does do damage to our crops, and that’s probably part of the reason why these researchers had a strain of this fungus, so they could do additional research to understand the way it interacts with plants."

A third Chinese national was charged for allegedly lying about packages containing suspected biological pathogens, including ground worms that were sent to a U-M lab.

"It is used in a lot of research to look at cellular development and the genetics of cellular development. It’s a nematode that is distributed globally and can be found across the world," Chilvers said.

He said that the worms and fungus present a low threat, but proper protocols for bringing them to the U.S. should be followed.

"You apply for a permit, they make sure that you can bring it in and secure that isolate, and then destroy it once you finish doing any research. Even if it is relatively low risk, we still go through these procedures to minimize any risk," Chilvers said.

What's next:

Despite the federal investigation, researchers hope the public understands efforts are underway to keep food safe.

"There is a lot of research being done across the country and around the world to combat some of these plant diseases that we deal with around the world and here in the U.S., so that we can better manage those and ensure the safety of food production," Chilvers said.

The University of Michigan issued a statement in response to the arrests.

"We have a commitment to groundbreaking research to improve the lives of others. We also have a strong commitment to protect the public and our national security. That’s why the University of Michigan takes seriously its duty and responsibility to comply with all applicable laws and policies. These laws and policies promote safety, protect the public, and ensure national security issues are addressed. We cannot and will not tolerate violations of this responsibility if we truly care about the research enterprise we have built together. For these reasons, compliance with federal regulations and university policies is a requirement, not an option.

Recently, several individuals have been accused of trying to transport materials across international borders in violation of federal laws and U-M policies, and of making false statements to law enforcement. The university takes these situations extremely seriously."

The university said it is fully cooperating and reviewing all policies and protocols.