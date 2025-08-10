Chinese Taipai wins fourth straight, 11th total JLWS title since 2011

article

Georgia is a team that was fueled by emotion during the entire Junior League World Series Tournament. Big hitting. Fleet base running. Power pitching. It took the team from Macon to three straight victories, a US Championship and a berth in the JLWS finals.

But that’s where it all ended as Chinese Taipei won its fourth straight JLWS title and 11th since 2010 with a decisive 8-1 victory on Sunday, August 10 at JLWS Field in Heritage Park in Taylor.

Chinese Taipei, represented this year by Chang-Shan Junior Little League of Taichung, used superior pitching, very tight defense and a timely offense to squeeze the emotion right out of its opponent. They scored three times in the first inning, once in the fifth and then four times in the seventh to back starter and winner Yeh Lei.

Leading 4-1 in the top of the seventh, Lin Chia Ching led off with a 310-foot home run to right field. After a single by catcher Luo Yuy An and two walks, a fielder’s choice scored another run for a 6-1 lead. Chuan Sheng Ping put the capper on the inning with a two-run double for an 8-1 margin.

The champs led all the way.

Chinese Taipei jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning against one of Georgia’s best players, Jayden Cannon. Cannon gave up a lead-off single to Kung Yung Jen and then made an error and gave up a walk, loading the bases. Liao Cheng Hao and Yeh Lei each scored runs on ground outs before Liao Cheng En singled home the inning’s last run for a 3-0 lead. Cannon, who took the loss, worked his way into the fifth inning before departing the mound, He gave up four runs.

Georgia’s offense was held in check by solid pitching and very good defense. They scored their only run in the third on a double by Carter Justice, who had two hits. Otherwise, Georgia – a team that had scored seven, 12 and seven runs in three tournament games – was pretty much held in check.

Chinese Taipei (5-0 in the JLWS) outscored the opposition 53-2 this year.