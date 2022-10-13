Chipotle’s Boorito Halloween tradition returns in-person after 2-year hiatus

Chipotle’s longest running tradition is back: the Boorito Halloween costume promotion returns "in real life" on Oct. 31.

"Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween."

Here’s how to score a free meal on Halloween, according to Chipotle:

Sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit a Chipotle restaurant in the U.S. on October 31 from 3 p.m. local time to close dressed up in costume. If you follow all the steps, you’ll get a $6 entree.

Chipotle Rewards members can redeem the offer in restaurant by:

1. Opening the Chipotle app

2. Tapping "SCAN"

3. Scanning their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register

The California-based fast-food chain is also launching a Halloween promotion on the BeReal social media app and a costume cash giveaway through Cash App.

Chipotle has more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.