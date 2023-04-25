Choco Town hosting sensory-friendly event this weekend at Oakland Mall

article

Children with sensitivities to stimuli can enjoy a sensory-friendly version of Oakland Mall's Choco Town on Sunday.

This event includes adjustments to the lights, sounds, smells, and signage to make the experience more comfortable. Additionally, staff and Choco Town actors will speak with lowered voices.

"Choco Town is a chocolate and candy-filled adventure of fun that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and enjoy," said Mary Fuhrman, Associate Producer, Fever. "We look forward to visitors having an unforgettable sweet journey into Choco Town with this sensory-friendly session."

The sensory-friendly event starts at 5 p.m. Sunday at the mall in Troy. Participants will enjoy photo opportunities along with sweet samples.

Adult tickets are $25, children 4-12 are $18, and family/group bundles, seniors 65+, and students 12-16 are $20. Children younger than 3 are free. All children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Get tickets here.