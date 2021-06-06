Christian Snow, escaped psych patient from Warren has been found, police say

Christian Snow, the escaped Warren psych patient has been located.

The 22-year-old that police considered armed and dangerous after his disappearance was located in Detroit Saturday and taken in by Grosse Pointe Woods police on an outstanding warrant.

Warren Police Commissioner confirmed the update to FOX 2.

Snow had escaped custody while being transported to the Behavioral Centers of Michigan - a psychiatric hospital in Warren - when he escaped.

Snow is accused of stalking women, making ominous and violent threats toward them, as well as showing up at churches with machetes.

Someone who knows him said they were "terrified" for their family and concealed their identity to media when speaking about Snow.

Christian Snow

This wasn't the first time the man had escaped custody. He also escaped one time before in 2019 when he escaped a moving ambulance on I-75. He was found days later outside an Oakland County church.

The police did not provide any other update at this time.