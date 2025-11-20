Christmas in Metro Detroit: Holiday events kicking off this week
(FOX 2) - This week is full of holiday events that are kicking off for the season.
From the lights going on at the Wayne County Lightfest to the Detroit Tree Lighting and beyond, the Christmas season is in full swing around Metro Detroit.
Wayne County Lightfest
Nov. 20 through Dec. 24
This annual tradition at Hines Park begins Nov. 20. In addition to the drive-thru light show, a food truck is available halfway through the route.
Detroit Tree Lighting
Nov. 21 at Campus Martius
The tree at Campus Martius will light up with a celebration that will include shopping, visits with Santa, and more. At the same time, Beacon Park down the street will be lit up for the season.
The Rink at Campus Martius
Nov. 22 through March 8, 2026
The tree lighting will also serve as the opening night for The Rink at Campus Martius, an outdoor skating rink that will be opened through the holiday season and beyond.
Royal Oak Holidays
Weekends through Dec. 21, beginning Nov. 21
Royal Oak Holidays has merged with Winter Blast for five weekends of fun at Centennial Commons Park. It starts Friday with the lighting of the park, carnival rides, visits with Santa, and more. The ice rink also opens for the season Friday.
Magic of Lights
Nov. 21 through Jan. 3
This drive-thru light show at Pine Knob begins Friday and runs into the new year.
Light the Village
Nov. 21
The lights in downtown Rochester Hills go on Friday with a celebration featuring visits with Santa, fireworks, activities for kids, and more.
Wild Lights
Nov. 22 through Jan. 4
The Detroit Zoo will be lit up from this weekend through Jan. 4 as part of the annual Wild Lights, an event that includes extravagant light displays and more entertainment.
Christmas Around the World
Nov. 22-23
The Canterbury Village shops have been transformed into shops based on different countries of the world, while showcasing those areas' Christmas traditions. See them this weekend for free.