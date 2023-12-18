Expand / Collapse search

Christmas shipping deadlines near - How much time you have left for your gifts to arrive before holiday

FOX 2 Detroit

Time is running out to ship gifts if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you haven't shipped packages for Christmas yet, time is running out.

Some deadlines, such as first-class mail, have passed, but there is still time to get gifts to their destination on time. With an estimated 82 million packages expected to be shipped daily during the peak holiday season, the sooner you get your packages out, the better. 

USPS

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx

Three-day: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Same day: Friday, Dec. 22

UPS

Three-day: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Next day: Friday, Dec. 22

