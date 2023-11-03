Christmas tree selected for downtown Detroit gets lifted into Campus Martius

The tree that was selected to stand in downtown Detroit overlooking Campus Martius for the holidays this winter was hauled into position Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the 20th annual tree lighting event put on by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, crews operated a crane to lift the 64-foot Norway spruce into position. It's some of the first signs of a city transitioning toward Christmas.

The partnership said the tree was cut down in northern Michigan, just south of Traverse City and east of Interlochen. It arrived on Friday.

The spruce will be decorated and prepared for the tree lighting, which is scheduled for Nov. 17. It'll take place from 4-9 p.m. Those planning on attending can also expect the arrival of Santa Claus, who will join the illumination of 25,000 lights and decorating of ornaments.

It was donated by DTE.

For more information on the event, click here.