Chrome and style on Woodward Friday provides 2024 Dream Cruise weekend preview

The official start to the Woodward Dream Cruise doesn't begin until 9 a.m. Saturday, but tonight offered a preview of some of the classic cars hitting the streets.

From a showing of the movie "Cars" at a downtown Berkley drive-in, to the real deal at the Berkley CruiseFest, the party started a bit early for 2024’s Dream Cruise weekend.

It is the one and only place where every vintage ride has a story.

"This is a '64 GTO," said Dan from Marysville, Ohio. "This is the first year of the GTO, so we’re celebrating the 60th anniversary up here at the Woodward Dream Cruise."

Dan came up from just outside Columbus with this stunning piece of American horsepower.

"Great car. It’s a one-owner. We bought it from the original family - 389 Tri-Power, 4-speed, Positraction," he said. "This was it for 1964. If you had one of these cars back then, this was king of the street in 1964."

Down the 'avenue a bit, we find a family that’s all about the Charger.

"This is a 2016 R/T Scat Pack," said Greg from Canton. "We’re really, really enjoying it. It’s super fast and just going to put some cool stuff on it."

Greg says his family's had a whole collection of these bad boys.

"Well I had a 1970 that I sold to my nephew and in the meantime, selling it to my nephew, kept it in the family," he said. "So I just wanted to modernize a little bit so we went out and we got the Super Bee. It's only maybe a couple weeks old."

Classic car collectors aren’t the only ones hanging out along Woodward this weekend.

"In the 60s and 70s we cruised up and down here every night," said Floyd Soo, a lifelong Dream Cruise fan.

Soo grew up around 10 and a half mile and Woodward and says just watching the wicked rides rip on by…takes him back to the good 'ole days.

"We’d go up and down and hit all the drive-ins and of course, we had GTOs, Corvettes - all kinds of stuff that we would race out here," he said. "The muscle car era was a big part of our lives for sure."



