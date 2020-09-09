Chronic fatigue doctor talks treatment after CFS found to be possible side effect of COVID-19

As if getting infected with COVID-19 isn't hard enough, doctors now believe some with more severe cases aren't fully recovering.

Some are experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome, something that is often misdiagnosed. But a Rochester doctor just published a book that could help.

"It went from I felt terrible, I was told nothing else they can do," said Melanie Lusnak.

She knows all too well the debilitating effects of chronic fatigue syndrome which she believes started in highschool. But was difficult to diagnose since she also suffered from anxiety and depression.

"I wanted to get up and go to work," she said. "I wanted to extra activities, hang out with my family, go shopping, but I couldn't move. I couldn't get out of bed. I felt like there was a 100-pound weight on me."

According to the CDC, more than a third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 aren't fully recovering from the virus and are experiencing long term symptoms including chronic fatigue.

Advertisement

That profound exhaustion and lack of mental clarity are what Lusnak suffered from, for more than a decade, until she met Dr. Joel L.. Young, the medical director of the Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine.

In fact, he just published the book 'Understanding Chronic Fatigue' highlighting a treatment that is working for many of his patients.

"What I presented in the book, is a study we performed here in Rochester, Michigan, looking at 30 folks treated with lisdexamfetamine, and we found folks with chronic fatigue very well compared to placebo," he said.

Dr. Young says the medication he often prescribes for ADHD patients is helping people who are trying to cope with CFS although the FDA hasn't approved it as an official treatment.

"My goal in writing this book is to reach people who suffer from this, offer them some hope not only with medications but lifestyle changes as well," Dr. Young said.

Like Melanie, who says she finally feels like herself again.

"When anyone asks me how Dr. Young helped me, it sounds corny but I say he saved my life," she said.

Dr. Young recommends talking to your doctor to find what works for you. Although Melanie did not have COVID-19, she knows the challenge of chronic fatigue.