Church leaders seek to rally Detroit voters with 'Pews to the Polls'

By Camille Amiri
Published  November 3, 2025 6:22pm EST
Detroit
Pews to the Polls push has faith leaders in Detroit prompting congregations to vote

A low turnout at the polls is expected for Tuesday, so an initiative called Pews to the Polls underway is looking to change that with various church congregations from Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tomorrow voters will be electing a new mayor of Detroit.

The turnout is expected in Detroit to be low - as a result, church leaders are working to inspire people to get out and vote.

The initiative is called "Pews to the Polls." On Monday organizers held a press conference on the city's west side to get the word out and to inspire residents to cast their ballots.

The polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and if you aren’t registered to vote — you can actually do so at the polling precinct.

Al Williams is one of the organizers of Pews to the Polls.

"For a general election in a mayoral election,  we should be more like 35 to 40 even 50% at the minimum," he said. "So we all recognize our turnout has been consistently low, and we need to do something about it."

One thing church leaders have been really focusing on is energizing young people to get out and vote.

