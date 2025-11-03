Church leaders seek to rally Detroit voters with 'Pews to the Polls'

Tomorrow voters will be electing a new mayor of Detroit.

The turnout is expected in Detroit to be low - as a result, church leaders are working to inspire people to get out and vote.

The initiative is called "Pews to the Polls." On Monday organizers held a press conference on the city's west side to get the word out and to inspire residents to cast their ballots.

The polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and if you aren’t registered to vote — you can actually do so at the polling precinct.

Al Williams is one of the organizers of Pews to the Polls.

"For a general election in a mayoral election, we should be more like 35 to 40 even 50% at the minimum," he said. "So we all recognize our turnout has been consistently low, and we need to do something about it."

One thing church leaders have been really focusing on is energizing young people to get out and vote.