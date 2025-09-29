Churches across Michigan on high alert after rise in attacks

The Brief Churches across the state are on alert after the Grand Blanc shooting that left four dead. It was only a few months ago that the scene in Grand Blanc was here at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne.



The tragedy in Grand Blanc is felt by many statewide, including several places of worship.

Big picture view:

It was only a few months ago that the scene in Grand Blanc was at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne. Their tragedy is one they'll never forget.

Video from inside Crosspointe Community Church widely circulated on the internet. Church members were being told a gunman was firing rounds outside. In late June this year, Wayne police say 31-year-old Brian Browning of Romulus drove to the church, got out of his vehicle wearing a tactical vest, AR-15 in hand, and began shooting at the church, police say.

A security guard was shot in the leg. A church member hit him with their vehicle, and others on the security team shot him.

Police say he died on the scene.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with members who shared their thoughts about the healing journey. One says churches aren't safe.

"They’re not anymore. Schools aren’t safe. Churches aren’t safe. Here’s the thing I’d like people from other churches to take away: if you don’t have security, you need to put security in place immediately," said church member Kathy Ward.

"We certainly ended our service with prayer on Sunday as soon as we found out about it. Just like the previous church shootings, we have reached out to churches, and we’ll reach out to them as well," said Pastor Bobby Kelly.

Extra security measures, they say, are a must.