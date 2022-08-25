Cider Dayze Festival brings dozens of Michigan cideries, wineries, and breweries to Blake's

It's Cider Dayze time!

Dozens of Michigan hard cideries, wineries, and breweries will have their creations on tap at Blake's in Armada on Aug. 27 and 28.

Your ticket gets you access to the fest, as well as a commemorative tasting glass and tickets for nine samples.

Related: Blake's South Lyon plans to continue Erwin traditions

The festival also includes live music, lawn games, a dunk tank, a silent disco, food trucks, and more.

Tickets for Saturday are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Sunday tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Designated driver tickets are also available for $20. DD tickets include a tasting glass and two non-alcoholic drinks. Get tickets here.

Find more things to do here.