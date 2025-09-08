Cincinnati man arrested in Rochester Hills after hotel parking lot shooting, car crash

The Brief Police say a shooting took place after three people traveled from Ohio to meet someone from Metro Detroit for what was supposed to be a drug deal. 21-year-old Calvin Jones Jr. from Cincinnati is being held on a $2 million bond. He was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder.



One week after a shooting in a hotel parking lot in Rochester Hills, FOX 2 learned more about those involved in the shootout that left one dead and another injured.

The Oakland County Sheriff describes the incident at the Fairfield Inn parking lot as pure chaos.

Big picture view:

Three people traveled from Ohio to meet someone from Metro Detroit for what was supposed to be a drug deal. However, the sheriff says the Ohio group intended to rob the Michigan individual. Both parties were armed, shots were fired, and that was just the beginning.

Currently, 21-year-old Calvin Jones Jr. from Cincinnati is being held on a $2 million bond. He was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder.

According to the sheriff, two other people with Jones were shot; one died, and the other tried to drive away while injured, crashing into a car near Rochester Road and South Blvd.

Jones allegedly tried to shed clothing as he fled the scene but was eventually captured after diligent work by deputies.

The sheriff emphasizes that the incident put many innocent lives in danger.

"Not okay on any level, very chaotic because we’re responding to multiple things simultaneously because it kinda unfolded quickly. You had the interaction in the parking lot where the robbery began to unfold, shots were fired, and then one individual was killed in the parking lot, another wounded, drove his car into the road, and had a head-on collision with an innocent car. The suspect we recently arraigned was apprehended after he was running through a very crowded supermarket," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

What's next:

As for the person from Metro Detroit, he was also wounded in the shootout. When asked if he was cooperating, the sheriff said he hired a lawyer.