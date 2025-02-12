City Council President Mary Sheffield officially enters race to be Detroit's next mayor

The Brief Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is not running for a fourth term, leading to a wide-open race of candidates. City Council President Mary Sheffield officially filed to run for mayor Wednesday with 1,200 signatures. Sheffield has raised the most money of any candidate and says she wants to expand opportunities for residents.



Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield held up petitions she delivered to the Department of Elections - officially filing to run for mayor.

"Together we can - together we will," she said.

Sheffield was first to announce in December that she would run after Mayor Mike Duggan announced he would not seek a fourth term in office. Duggan is, focusing on the race for governor in 2026.

"I went out with a few of my staff - we went to grocery stores, all throughout the city and different events, and I made sure that I collected them myself," she said.

Sheffield says she collected more than 1,200 signatures - even though she only needed 500 - and 1,000 is the maximum accepted.

"We're serious - we are serious," she said.

Sheffield is the first to file in what is becoming a crowded field of candidates including fellow Councilman Fred Durhal III and former councilwoman Saunteel Jenkins.

Also in the mix are Democrat State Representative Joe Tate who is expected to run, along with attorney Todd Perkins - and businessman Joel Haashiim.

So far Sheffield has raised the most money of all the candidates.

"We're going to have a diverse amount of donations in our campaign," she said. "From low-dollar amounts to high-dollar amounts from all over the country to be honest. People are watching Detroit. They're watching my leadership and what's happening around the country, and Detroit will be at the forefront of those conversations."

Sheffield says she wants to continue the growth and momentum in the city - and expand opportunities for more Detroiters.

"We all recently saw what happened to the family at Greektown - and we're all devastated by that," she said. "And I think it sheds light on the need for access to more safe, quality, affordable housing in Detroit and really addressing the issue of homelessness."

The council president spent time talking jobs, the economy and education and growth for young people - and girls - since Detroit has never had a woman as mayor.

"Part of this campaign is really for our young people to let them know that they can pursue their dreams - no matter their age - no matter what people may believe," she said. "That if you work hard with determination and hard work - you can do all that you put your mind to."

Detroiters will choose their next mayor in November.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a press conference held by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.