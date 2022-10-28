City leaders skeptical of $10 billion pledge to Highland Park from anonymous donor

In a historic agreement, Highland Park is receiving $10 billion to redevelop the community.

The bold pledge to jumpstart the economy would include more than $50 million to cover the city’s disputed debt with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Kenneth Hogan from Manna Development, along with others, say they're working with an anonymous philanthropist to help the city that put America on wheels get back on track.

"The possibility, with this blighted neighborhood? Come on, who wouldn't think of possibility?" resident Deblon Jackson said.

But Hogan and others would not say who that nameless philanthropist is or where the money is coming from, leading to skepticism.

"The average person around here don't have $10 billion. Is that coming from Iran? Is it coming from Putin or whatever, Russia? Is it coming from my uncle around the corner? I don't know where it's coming from," said Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp

Yopp said he doesn’t if this ambitious plan is legit or not or what strings would be attached.

"I have not seen anything to confirm that there's $10 billion for this city. I need a confirmation. I don't have that," he said.

City Council President Carlton Clyburn knew nothing of the plan prior to Friday's press conference.

"It's a lot of skepticism until we see it in black and white because we've been led astray before. Not to say that this group is here to leave us astray, but there's always something that I need to look at," he said.

The group behind the announcement wants the city to call an emergency council meeting in the next few weeks to discuss the matter.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said the city owes more than $55 million.

While it was not aware of the proposed development it’s "generally supportive of this and any other efforts that could lead to a resolution of the debt owed to the regional authority."