City of Detroit halfway to goal of 10,000 new trees planted

"Trees are very important to me, because it relieves a lot of stress," said Calestine Lloyd.

Lloyd said she sees the benefits of adding tree cover in her Detroit neighborhood. On Thursday thanks to the city, she’s getting Linden and Ivory Silk trees planted on her property.

The city of Detroit is committed to planting 10,000 trees to enhance neighborhoods and promote safer and healthier communities - planting 5,500 trees since the program began in 2017.

"We are planting disease resistance trees that are best suited to Michigan's climate, which is a number of trees," said Angel Squalls, Detroit General Services Department. "White Oak, Black Gum, Kentucky Coffeetree, Dogwood and those are all native to Michigan."

It’s called the 10,000 Up! Program - replacing trees lost to age and disease.

"I wish my husband had lived to see it, but he passed away," Llloyd said.

The benefits of tree planting is considered profound, they’re lovely, they improve air quality, can help keep neighborhoods cool, reduce the impact of climate change, and can even divert stormwater to help prevent flooding.

The city is touting their use of Detroit-based contractors for the program.

"You just get a sense of gratification," said Erica Jordan of JE Jordan Landscaping. "That you’re making the city beautiful and making the residents happy, truly happy."

Detroiters can participate by requesting free tree planting at their homes on the berm between the sidewalk and the street. For more information go to the Detroit Tree Services page HERE.

