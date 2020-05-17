City of Wyandotte mourns the passing of Mayor Joe Peterson

Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson has died, the city confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also issued a statement on the Mayor's passing.

“Joe Peterson was one of John’s and my dearest friend, a rock of a man and solid friend to many. A veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War, who became a victim of Agent Orange – but it never ever dampened his spirit or the work that he did. For nearly four decades, Joe was an active member of the community, striving to make the city a better place for all. Before beginning his career in public service, Peterson spent 27 years serving the city as a police officer in the Wyandotte Police Department. Upon his retirement, Joe became active in public service and was elected to the Wyandotte City Council in 2005. By 2009, Peterson was elected mayor—a position he has held ever since.

“He was recognized by many as a dedicated, compassionate, and effective leader who humbly strived for excellence without seeking praise or recognition for any of his significant accomplishments. Joe spent his life working for others, always caring about everyone, watching out for fellow veterans and fighting for his beloved Wyandotte. He just was there, a warrior who lived and cared. And the world has lost another good man who made it a better place because he was here.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.