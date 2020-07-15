City offering legal, financial help for Detroiters facing eviction

The City of Detroit is offering some assistance for residents who may be facing eviction.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people across the country to struggle financially. Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday there is now $5.1 million from City of Detroit CARES Act Funding and another $6.4 million from the State of Michigan CARES Act Funding, for a total of $11.5 million to help Motor City residents.

Starting Thursday, Detroiters at risk or concerned about eviction can call (866) 313-2525 or visit detroitevictionhelp.com to get connected with services. Those include:

Helping to assess where you are in the eviction process and discussing options

Providing legal representation/mediation through 36th District Court eviction process or conditional dismissal with your landlord

Offering assistance with rental arrears

Providing relocation to a new household if necessary

Officials say phone wait times should be between 10 and 15 minutes, and those who complete the online form will receive a response in less than 72 hours.

According to the city, to be eligible to receive help: residents must be income-eligible and have a notice to quit or a court order summons, complaint, or judgment against them.



Renters qualify based on their household income and the size of their family. Those who earn up to 100% of the area median income (AMI) are eligible. That household income threshold is $70,900 a year for a family of four. Specific AMI levels for households by family size are available here.

Service providers include United Community Housing Coalition, Lakeshore Legal Aid, and Michigan Legal Services.

“It is vitally important during this time that we address housing instability, especially during a pandemic,” said Director of Housing and Revitalization Donald Rencher.