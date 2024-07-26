Claressa Shields-Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse heavyweight title fight coming to Little Ceasars Arena

Flint native and undefeated boxer Claressa Shields is ready to challenge heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse for the title. Both fighters will take their talents to the limit at Little Caesars Arena Saturday night.

With both fighters making weight, the countdown to the championship fight began earlier today.

Lepage-Joanisse stands 7-1 as the reigning WBC Women’s Heavyweight World Champion. Shields is looking to add another win to her 14-0 record along with a fourth world title to her name. Though she has an extensive record, this will be her first heavyweight fight.

The ringwalks for Shields vs. Lepage-Joanisse are scheduled for tomorrow at 12 a.m. ET.

Tickets range from $29 to $6,015.

The fight will also stream live on DAZN.

Fight card:

Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse – WBC Women’s Heavyweight World Championship

Michel Rivera vs. Hugo Roldan – Super Lightweight

Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Julian Smith – Super Lightweight

Ernesto Mercado vs. Hector Sarmiento – Super Lightweight

Samantha Worthington vs. Edina Kiss – Women’s Super Lightweight

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Bruno Leonardo Romay – Super Welterweight

Cameran Pankey vs. Shaileik Paisley – Featherweight

Danielle Perkins vs. Christianne Fahey – Female Heavyweight

Gordie Russ II vs. Josiah Shackleford – Super Welterweight

Jaquan McElroy vs. Travis Floyd – Welterweight



