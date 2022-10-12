Clarkson home inspector convicted after being caught pleasuring self with Elmo doll

article

A 59-year-old home inspector who was caught on camera during a home inspection pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll in 2021 has been convicted after a trial of just one day.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven of Clarkston, was convicted on Wednesday of aggravated indecent exposure after authorities said he used a child's Elmo doll to pleasure himself during the home inspection.

VanLuven was arrested in April 2021 by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team after video from March 21, 2021 showed him walking through a child's room during a home inspection.

According to police, VanLuven was a home inspector and was walking through an Oxford Township home that was for sale.

The couple told detectives they let VanLuven and the buyer’s real estate agent into their home and left during the inspection. The woman who owned the home had a camera in the nursery and, when VanLuven walked into the room, her phone received a notification.

She opened the app and said VanLuven began touching himself. That's when she started recording and VanLuven picked up an Elmo doll from the nursery floor and appeared to be pleasuring himself with the doll. He then returned it to its original location.

During questioning, VanLuven said he moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet but did nothing else. When told there was a camera in the nursery, VanLuven allegedly made incriminating statements and apologized.

On Wednesday, VanLuven was convicted of a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and not guilty of destruction of property.

He's due to be sentenced in December.