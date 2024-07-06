Clayton Township man dies in fireworks accident

The Fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the spectacle, and dangers of fireworks have passed.

Fireworks continue to light up the sky, and accidents involving those fireworks continue to happen.

One such accident happened in Clayton Township on July 4.

A large firework exploded near a 32-year-old man, and he was pronounced a short while later at a house in the 1200 block of North Van Fleet Road.

Investigators said that one of the tubes the man was using started to tip over. He reached for it to set it back upright, when the firework exploded, killing him.

The man’s identity was still not publicly released two days after his death.