Cleanup of hazardous Clinton Township site after March explosion begins

The EPA says it will begin cleaning up the hazardous site in Clinton Township where a fire at a warehouse resulted in explosions that sent canisters flying through the air, killing one person.

This week, federal workers will begin setting up work trailers and fencing in preparation for cleanup next week. They'll be addressing remaining hazardous materials on the site, which includes uncovered cans of butane, intact compressed gas cylinders, vape pens, and lithium-ion batteries.

According to a release from the EPA, it will cost $2.7 million.

The fire took place on March 4 at the warehouse, which was used as storage for chemicals used in vaping materials. Inside were approximately 100,000 cans of ultra-refined butane, thousands of compressed gas cylinders with nitrous oxide, and thousands of vape pens.

The subsequent explosions after the fire sent projectiles over a mile from the site.

A 19-year-old man was struck by a canister over a quarter-mile away from the site, killing him.

A 31-year-old man has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was extradited to Michigan in April after buying a one-way ticket out of the country.

The initial cleanup of the Goo Smoke Shop and Select Distributors Warehouse on 15 Mile Road included degassing and recycling more than 3,500 compressed gas cylinders, as well as removing three 55-gallong drums of lithium-ion batteries.

Residents can expect heavy equipment in the area while crews begin preparing for next week's restoration.

Find more information about the cleanup here.