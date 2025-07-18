Clinton River Trail sex assault: Authorities look for more potential victims after suspect arrested

article

The Brief A man is facing charges after allegedly groping a victim on the Clinton River Trail in Auburn Hills. Ian Johnson was identified and arrested after another victim reported that he was following her. Authorities do not believe it was an isolated incident.



A man suspected of groping a female victim on the Clinton River Trail in Oakland County is now facing charges for the alleged crime.

Ian Matthew Johnson, 20, of Auburn Hills, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The backstory:

The victim, whose age was not provided, reported that she was walking on the trail east of I-75 in Auburn Hills around 4:15 p.m. June 16 when she was groped by a man who was also walking on the trail. Police said they searched for a person matching the description of the suspect, but could not locate anyone in the area.

Weeks later, on July 9, another person reported that a suspicious man was following her near Avondale High School. Police said that man matched the description from the June groping.

Using security video footage, a partial license plate number, and a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving, police were able to track the vehicle to an apartment complex south of the trail. Once police identified Johnson as the suspect, both women identified him as the man they saw.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and arraigned the next day. His bond was set at $7,500 cash/surety, 10%.

Dig deeper:

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that authorities do not believe the groping was an isolated incident, and police are looking for additional victims.

"Thanks to reports from the victims, police were able to identify this defendant and make sure he won’t harass anyone else," she said. "We suspect these weren’t

isolated incidents. If you think this person accosted you, contact your local police. Together, we can make our parks and trails safe for everyone."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

What's next:

Johnson is due back in court July 31 for a probable cause conference.