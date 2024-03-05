Clinton Township explosion: Flames continue day after blasts

Canisters of nitrous and butane are still actively erupting roughly 25 hours after a Clinton Township warehouse was leveled by blasts that left one person dead Monday night.

The gas canisters were illegally stored at a wholesaler that houses Goo and Select Distributors LLC. at 15 Mile and Groesbeck. The building caught fire and the canisters began rapidly erupting around 9 p.m.

"We know that they were not allowed to have these canisters," police said. "They were not permitted to have them in this building. They were illegally in that building."

Nitrous is typically used for getting high.

The wholesaler distributed nicotine and weed products to smoke shops and dispensaries – such as vape pens, cigar torches, hookahs, and various smoking supplies, according to their website.

At least four employees were inside the facility before the explosion and got out just moments before the blasts, sources told FOX 2. The employees called 911.

"The employees that were on scene have all been very cooperative throughout this investigation," said Dina Caringi, the Clinton Township police chief. "They were there throughout the night, providing any information they can into this incident."

The 19-year-old boy that was struck and killed by shrapnel Monday night was watching the flames about ¼ mile away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died around 4 a.m. His identity is yet to be revealed.

FOX 2 reached out to the owner of the facility, Noor Kesto, several times for comment. He did not respond.

Officials say Kasto is guilty of at least one violation – possibly more.

Paperwork revealed that Kesto filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021 for Select Distributors LLC. However, he maintained other businesses in the metro Detroit area.

The pallets of gas canisters were not in the facility during the last inspection conducted by officials from Clinton Township in 2022. No infringements were detected at the time.

"There's a lot of aspects that go into these – the storage, what they are allowed to do, certain amounts they're allowed to have," said Chief Tim Duncan with Clinton Township fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the ground Tuesday, and will be there throughout the remainder of the investigation. They’ll work with whatever evidence remains to re-create the scene and dig for samples to be analyzed.

For now, the cause of the initial spark of the warehouse fire is still unknown.

"Hopefully we come to some type of resolution, but as we all know, sometimes you get the end of it and you just shake your head and go, ‘we may never know,'" Duncan said.

