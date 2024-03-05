Series of explosions 'was like a war zone' as Clinton Township incident left debris 2 miles away

Shrapnel from Monday night's Clinton Township building fire and series of explosions left a vast debris field covering two miles, officials said in a 4 p.m. press conference today.

Officials are warning residents not to handle canisters which could still lead to pressure explosions. About 25 have been recovered from roofs of houses and embedded in yards throughout the blast area of the township, and been turned over to the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

The explosions came from Goo and Select Distributors at 15 Mile and Groesbeck, and fatally injured a 19-year-old who later died from his injuries. He was about a quarter mile away from the blast when he was hit while watching the incident. His identity has not been released yet.

A firefighter was also injured but is expected to recover, while officials did say that owners of the business are cooperating with investigators. The company had nitrous oxide, butane canisters, and lighter fluid inside. These materials exploded repeatedly and officials said they were not not legally authorized to store the amount of items they had inside.

Cleanup is ongoing and presenting a larger challenge than anticipated, said Superviser Robert J. Cannon. The local state of emergency continues, but 15 Mile Road has now been re-opened and will remain so for the duration of the investigation.

"We encourage again, people not to go out looking for souvenirs, this is not a game," he said. "These things are dangerous. They are containers that are still exploding - not very many, but it is still dangerous."

Balfour is securing the site with fencing as police continue to secure the area. Michigan State Police and the ATF are assisting the investigation, while the city heard from as far away as the Intergovernmental Affairs Department of the White House.

"We have collected 15 yards of debris as far out as two miles," said Scott Kleinfeld, Department of Public Services. "We have all sidewalks cleared and right of ways cleared for public safety. We want to stress that for people picking these cannisters up there is a danger there."

Four employees were inside the building at time of the incident fulfilling online orders, but were able to evacuate safely, officials said.

Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said that it was "unbelievable" that there were no other injuries or fatalities, adding that everyone has been accounted for from nearby businesses and residences.

"It was basically a war zone, you had shrapnel going off everywhere you looked," Duncan said. "If you're standing outside you are wondering when is the next piece coming my way. When is it going to hit us. It's hitting our vehicles, as we're in vehicles it's careening off of them. We had a number of our fire engines and police vehicles that were hit.

"We had helmets on, we had gear on, if that thing is coming, you are going to suffer some severe consequences. I don't think we think about it upfront, we are trained to do some dangerous things - but it is when you take a step back later, that it overcomes you."

Officials said there is a tool on the website to report damage for data collection, but not for damage reporting for insurance purposes.



