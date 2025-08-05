Clinton Township man nabbed for 30th retail fraud arrest

article

Dwayne Effren Taylor is not a very good thief.

The proof is in his criminal conviction history.

Police in Clinton Township arrested Taylor, 66, on Aug. 4 for allegedly stealing just over $900 in products from the Target store on Gratiot Avenue in the township.

When they got him back to the station and booked him, they found 29 previous arrests for the same offense.

If convicted, this will be his 30th time.

"This defendant has been arrested for retail fraud an astonishing 30 times and is currently out on parole for the very same offense," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. "His repeated disregard for the law shows a clear pattern of criminal behavior and a refusal to change course. Our office will be seeking significant consequences in this case. Retail theft is not a victimless crime, it harms businesses, workers, and communities. Chronic offenders must be held accountable."

Taylor was arraigned Tuesday for retail fraud, and also for being a habitual offender.

He was given a $29,000 cash bond and ordered to be on a GPS tether if he bonds out. He was also ordered to have a substance abuse evaluation done.

Taylor is due back in 41B District Court for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18.