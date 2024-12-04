Clinton Township mother gives birth while in an ambulance

It was a special day for a Clinton Township family where a mother was about to deliver her third child that she believed would take place at a local hospital, but her bundle of joy could not wait for that plan.

It was Sunday morning and Candice Dempsey was in for a surprise as her contractions soon became extremely painful.

"My water broke at about 2 a.m. and I was just holding off a little bit because I know you still have some time," she said.

Candice was supposed to deliver her bundle of joy, Noah, at a hospital in Grosse Pointe, but she knew that she and her fiancé would not make it in time from Clinton Township.

So the family called 911.

"I was thinking I’m going to have this baby on this floor right now," she said. "As soon as the paramedics arrived it was go time."

"They told me to get my stuff because I thought I was going to be in the ambulance but when I got the stuff, they left me," said father Ian Flemming.

Three members of the Clinton Township Fire Department arrived at the family home. The ambulance on site was MedStar.

"And as soon as the doors shut in that ambulance I was pushing the baby out," said Dempsey.

"They rapidly loaded her up in the ambulance and started heading to the hospital," said Deputy Chief Chuck VanHoorelbeke of the Clinton Township Fire Department.

"A crew will arrive on scene and deal with whatever emergency they are faced with and that morning it happened to be a childbirth," said Scott Hicks of Medstar.

Now, baby Noah Robert joins his sisters, Nyah, who is two, and Nevaeh, who is six. Mom and dad say the family is complete.

"I was just so grateful for him to be here and be healthy with no complications. It was just such a surreal moment. I couldn't even believe it, and to hear that first cry,"

She is also grateful to the emergency crews that helped deliver Noah. As Candice and her family celebrate this new bundle of joy, they hope this special moment brings forth another rescue.

"All hands on deck, I can’t thank everyone enough," she said. "My birth mom. I never got to meet her because I was adopted."

Candice hopes one day soon she and her birth mom can reconnect over the bond of family.

"I hope that one day you can see everything that I did, and I made you proud, because that’s all I ever wanted is to hear my mother tell me how proud she is of me," she said.