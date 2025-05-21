Clinton Township neighbors argue against proposed power lines on 19 Mile Road

The Brief Henry Ford Macomb Hospital needs more power lines for more power. Neighbors say they do not want lines between their homes on 19 Mile Road.



Henry Ford Macomb Hospital has expanded its campus and that means it needs more power lines for more power.

Neighbors say they do not want the lines installed between their homes on 19 Mile Road.

Local perspective:

Ed Kaczmarek has lived in a condo for 23 years that backs up to a slice of wilderness between his home and 19 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

He says "no" to a reported plan to install power lines along his side of the route believing it means saying bye bye to the surrounding nature.

"So I’m not happy about it at all," said Kaczmarek. "Plus I understand the property value is going to go way down."

What they're saying:

Clinton Township officials say the additional power project places high transmission lines within 50 feet from the decks of several homes.

"As you certainly know, major expansions have occurred at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, requiring the need for additional power. How that power is provided has become an unnecessary source of division frustration and uncertainty," said Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem.

The supervisor lobbied the board at Macomb Community College to consider having ITC, the company on the project, use a previously discussed route that keeps the lines away from most homes and businesses.

"How do we know that Delcoma Drive is the original route? We have emails that demonstrate as far back as 2021 that both the hospital and ITC were lobbying MCC to grant easements of college-owned property along Delcoma Drive," he continued.

The other side:

ITC tells FOX 2 in a statement, saying that it was Clinton Township that agreed to add the power lines on 19 Mile before backpedaling, even postponing the site approval since last fall.

ITC says they are sensitive to those directly impacted by the proposed project and will continue to work in good faith.

This is an ongoing discussion. FOX 2 will update this story with more information.