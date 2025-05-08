Clinton Twp. animal rescue works to have dogs bonded by friendship adopted together

The Brief Two dogs bonded by friendship have been in a shelter for 6 months. No one wants to separate this dynamic duo through adoption. The goal is to keep them together.



Two dogs who love spending every minute together have been in a shelter for half a year. They need to be adopted, but no one wants to separate them.

No one is sure if they’re father and daughter, brother and sister, or just the best of friends. Their bond is unbreakable.

The backstory:

Barney and Nutmeg were rescued from the streets in Macomb County and taken to A Rejoyceful Animal Shelter in Clinton Township, managed by Chelsea Murphy.

"They were all mangy, faces were all cut up, they had ligature marks around their necks—they just looked in really bad shape running loose," said Murphy.

Nutmeg was picked up first, and five days later, rescuers were able to pick up Barney.

"It was like Nutty woke up. She had just been a steel statue of a dog. She wouldn’t eat in front of us and only came out at night when we weren’t here. We put them together, and she came alive," said Murphy.

That was six months ago, and they've been at the rescue center ever since.

"Not only do they look better physically, but you can actually see the happiness and the spark come to their eyes as they learned what love was," said kennel technician Jordan Covington. "They have to be the only dogs in the home, the only animals in the home. They need at least a 6-foot privacy fenced-in yard, no children in the home, so kind of a unicorn adopter."

What you can do:

But they need a forever home, and no one wants to separate this dynamic duo. Shelter life has taken a toll on Barney. And the goal is to keep them together.

"We don’t think she would be as successful in a home without him because he is where she finds all of her bravery and all of her courage is in Barney."

If you would like to adopt Barney and Nutmeg, you can check out the rescue's website by tapping here.