Clinton Twp bar shows musical acts virtually with Facebook Live on the big screen

At Freddy's Bar and Grill in Clinton Township, regulars are excited to stop in and make up for lost time.

Freddy's, known for their live music, is among the restaurants adjusting to the new COVID-19 restrictions.

"With a 25 percent capacity it’s hard to afford bands right now, to be honest," said Joseph Magolan. "And the musicians need an outlet to play music, they’re starving out there to perform."

So Magolan, the business manager, got creative. Bands will perform on Facebook Live. Fans will then watch them on a screen right above the stage.

"Seeing all the musicians doing live feeds on Facebook during quarantine when places were shut down completely, I just figured why not? We have the technology here to do it."

But for Magnolan, this week is not all about the excitement of Freddy's re-opening for indoor dining. Right now he's in the middle of a heartbreaking balancing act.

Joseph Magolan, Freddy's Bar and Grill.

"Covid is a real thing professionally - and personally - I lost my dad to Covid last week," he said.

Magnolan says his dad Edward was also a musician and got him to pick up a microphone at a young age. The loss has yet to hit him.

"It’s challenging, but we have a great staff here," he said. "I have a great support system personally and we’re family here. At Freddys we're a family business."

As Magnolan's grief sets in, he wants us to understand covid is still a threat.

"That is why we are vigilant with all of our safety precautions in our protocols to ensure the safety of our customers and our staff," he said.

Now, as Magnolan continues on, he's grateful for his regulars who are supporting him. but thats not all keeping him going.

"My kids, the love for a business, the love for our community," he said.

To learn more about the scheduled acts, go to Freddy's Facebook page here.