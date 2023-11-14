Clintondale Schools reopen after threat with heightened security

Clintondale schools were back open Tuesday with increased security after being shut down yesterday due to threats of violence against the schools, according to police.

The district sent home a note to the community detailing the incident. It said the threats stemmed from an unassuming place - Normandy Park, just down the road from the school.

According to the superintendent and police there was a violent altercation there on Friday between students and members of the community. After that came additional threats which were made - explained as why the school was shut down Monday and security, beefed up.

"It’s very sad to hear that it comes from so close to my house," said Lauren Wendorf, Clinton Township. "I come to this park every week with my nephew and other children and I’ve never experienced anything like that before."

Neighbors said off-camera they saw an altercation where a teenager was hurt and numerous police cars responded to the scene Friday.

The district said in a statement it will follow through with pressing charges on any threats.

Community members are hoping and praying — for peace

"This fighting is just ridiculous: and it’s about nothing. it’s really about nothing," said Cynthia Garrett, of Clinton Township. "I just pray for all of us and the children especially. i can’t even fathom going through this."



