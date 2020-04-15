Closed Detroit businesses are getting help amid pandemic shelter in place

It's a fight to survive as many business communities look like ghost towns after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a Shelter in Place Order as the fight against COVID 19 continues

"Sales have dropped 70 percent, we had to cut staff tremendously," said Omar Hernandez, a market and bakery owner.

Nearly two weeks ago when Hernandez learned about the city of Detroit's $3.1 million COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses, he knew he had to act fast.

"I put in an application on Sunday, and on Monday they called me and I sent the paperwork and Tuesday they said I got it," he said.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation awarded Hernandez $10,000 in grant money

"It was the best thing out of the sky," Hernandez said.

"We received a little over 1,700 applications," said Pierre Batton, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

The application process is now closed, but organizers say they're working hard to help these businesses owners stay alive through grants that can total as much as $10,000.

"We have $3.1 million available strictly for Detroit businesses and then in addition to that, we were fortunate to be awarded (after we did a joint application with) Wayne County and we received $1.6 million as well."

The DEGC is dispersing the money in batches and as they go over the applications they're looking for key factors.

"Such as the business profitability before COVID 19 and impact on revenue," Batton said.

Hernandez says the grant money is just what his business needed.

"Small business is the heart of Detroit, we're just happy to step and assist in a time of need," Batton said.

To learn more, go to http://www.degc.org/

