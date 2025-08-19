CMU player allegedly punched by baseball coach files lawsuit against the university

The Brief A CMU baseball coach was accused of assault and the university is now accused of attempting to cover it up. The player who was allegedly punched in the chest is filing a lawsuit seeking damages. FOX 2 reached out to the university and all a spokesman could say was he could not comment on pending litigation.



A college baseball coach was accused of assaulting one of his players, and now Central Michigan University is accused of trying to cover it up.

The player who was allegedly punched in the chest is filing a lawsuit seeking damages and answers from the university.

Big picture view:

The lawsuit is centered on CMU pitching coach Aaron Hilt, who was one of the defendants named.

Back on March 2, the team was getting ready for a game in Kentucky—they had their fists out to do a bump.

When it came time for Hilt to fist bump 18-year-old Dean Brown, Hilt was accused of winding up and punching him hard right in the chest in front of everybody—his teammates even made memes about it.

Dean reported the incident to the head coach and the athletic director, who are also named in the lawsuit, but Hilt, as far as we know, never faced discipline and allegedly tried to downplay the punch.

Dig deeper:

Shortly after Dean reported the assault, he was benched and never pitched again for the team—eventually, he was suspended.

"He goes to the head coach and reports this to the head coach shortly thereafter and takes it up the chain," said attorney Todd Flood. "From there, instead of properly putting all the things in place, they retaliate against Dean, they put him on the pines. They don’t play him. They ostracize him. Here’s a great pitcher, but because he reported this incident that forced their hand to take the appropriate actions, we’re going to punish you."

The lawsuit centers around this alleged assault and retaliation.

FOX 2 reached out to the university and all a spokesman could say was he could not comment on pending litigation.