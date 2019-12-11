Coat Drive to support Transgender community Dec. 14

It's getting colder outside and these frigid winter months can be brutal for people who can't afford a coat, or worse, are living on the streets.

Julisa Abad, the director of "Fair Michigan" is hosting her annual coat drive for the Transgender community. She's here tonight to tell us about it.

The coat drive is Saturday, Dec. 14 at Menjo's at 928 W. McNichols from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Drop off donations can be made at Ruth Ellis Center in Highland Park.

If you would like to contribute with a donation, go here to make a GoFundMe donation