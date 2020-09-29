Coca-Cola will launch its first alcoholic beverage in 2021

article

Watch out White Claw fans, a new alcoholic seltzer is set to hit shelves in 2021.

Molson Coors Beverage Company entered into an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to launch its first alcoholic beverage in the country.

The beverage, called Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, is slated to hit key markets in the U.S. starting early next year, the company announced Tuesday.

“Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is inspired by Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, a 125-year-old Mexican brand popular with consumers across the United States, including many mixologists,” the company wrote.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer contains 4.7% alcohol by volume and will initially be available in variety 12-packs containing four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

“This is another significant step in growing our above-premium portfolio and becoming a major competitor in the rapidly growing hard seltzer segment, both key components of our revitalization plan,” Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors, said.

Topo Chico joins the competition with other widely popular hard seltzers including White Claw and Anheuser-Busch Inbev.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has already launched the hard seltzer in Mexico and Brazil.

In September, Molson Coors unveiled a joint venture to expand Yuengling beer beyond the East Coast.

“We’re thinking differently about how we can grow our businesses during a time of tremendous change in the beverage industry,” Hattersley said. “And we’re just getting started.”

According to Reuters, Molson Coors shares were up about 4% in early trading.