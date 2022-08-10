Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate.
According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license.
While searching the vehicle, police said they found about 7 grams of cocaine, and a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.
Police are awaiting a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.