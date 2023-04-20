Cocktail Night at The Museum, Three Stooges Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It's almost the weekend! Need plans? Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

Cocktail Night at The Museum

Friday, April 21 from 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum

Sample cocktails as you take a step back in time.

General admission tickets are $55 and include 10 samples, a keepsake photo, a commemorative glass, and entertainment. VIP tickets that are $75 include everything a GA ticket does, along with an additional 10 samples, specialty samples, and entry an hour early.

Get tickets here.

80s Theme Party

Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

O'Tooles in Royal Oak

Throw it back to the 80s with costumes, big hair, and spandex while you enjoy hit songs from the decade.

Learn more.

Three Stooges Festival

Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22

Redford Theatre

Visit the Redford Theatre this weekend for screenings of six classic Three Stooges films.

The event includes showtimes at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5. Get them here.

Comic & Anime Expo

Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23

New Baltimore Trade Center

See Jedi Light Saber demos, meet special guests and professional cosplayers, participate in a cosplay contest, and more at the first annual Comic & Anime Expo.

Admission is free.

Learn more.

Mushroom Walk

Saturday, April 22 from 10-11 a.m.

Cummingston Park in Royal Oak

Learn about mushrooms that grow in bran woods. This event is led by a botanist/mycologist of the Royal Oak Nature Society.

More: Where to find morel mushrooms in Michigan