Cold blast moves in and stays

HELLO GANG,

After a morning with temps in the 40s, the COLD pattern has started for SE Michigan. For the rest of Wednesday night, brisk and cold with occasional snow flurries and a low of 14.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cold with a few flurries and a high of 22.

Friday: Lots of sun… COLD with a high of 23.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries and a high 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 25.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and occasional snow showers with a high of 24.

NEXT WEEK…. NO WARM-UP IN SIGHT!!!!!!! BAH - HUMBUG!

STAY WARM

Advertisement

-Luterman

