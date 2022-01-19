Expand / Collapse search

Cold blast moves in and stays

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

A blast of cold moves in - and sticks around

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - HELLO GANG,

After a morning with temps in the 40s, the COLD pattern has started for SE Michigan. For the rest of Wednesday night, brisk and cold with occasional snow flurries and a low of 14.

Thursday:  Sun and clouds, cold with a few flurries and a high of 22.

Friday:  Lots of sun… COLD with a high of 23.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries and a high 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 25.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and occasional snow showers with a high of 24.

NEXT WEEK…. NO WARM-UP IN SIGHT!!!!!!!   BAH - HUMBUG!

STAY WARM

-Luterman
 