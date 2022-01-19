Cold blast moves in and stays
FOX 2 - HELLO GANG,
After a morning with temps in the 40s, the COLD pattern has started for SE Michigan. For the rest of Wednesday night, brisk and cold with occasional snow flurries and a low of 14.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, cold with a few flurries and a high of 22.
Friday: Lots of sun… COLD with a high of 23.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries and a high 28
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 25.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and occasional snow showers with a high of 24.
NEXT WEEK…. NO WARM-UP IN SIGHT!!!!!!! BAH - HUMBUG!
STAY WARM
-Luterman