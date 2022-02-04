Cold Muggin' Club: Detroit Shipping Co. introduces mug club for winter lovers

article

Love beer? Love Michigan winters? Detroit Shipping Company has something just for you – the Cold Muggin' Club.

DSC is a food court and gathering space made of old shipping containers. It features several local eateries, and there are numerous spots to enjoy a beer outside, even in the winter.

The mug club is celebration of being outside. Plus, joining offers discounts on drinks at the food hall.

A $35 membership gets you a Cold Muggin' Club mug, $5 off pitchers of select draft beer and beer buckets; discounted pitchers of seasonal cocktails; 1/2 price pitchers during happy hour; 15% off rental fees for private events Tuesday-Thursday, specials during events, and an annual party.

The mug club kicks off Feb. 12 with a party for members. Learn more and join the mug club here.

DSC is also introducing its new private dining greenhouses. The greenhouses, which seat up to eight people, have customizable lights and music.

